Coronavirus: China’s Hangzhou introduces QR code system to ‘scan’ health condition

KUALA LUMPUR: China’s Hangzhou recently launched a health QR code system as a regional “traffic permit”, ensuring systematic population flow during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Hangzhou Municipal Government in a statement, the health QR code is the city’s latest digital efforts to fight the epidemic.

Based on related laws and rules, residents have to declare their conditions online via third-party platforms and government service apps. In turn, they will be assigned codes marked by green, yellow or red based on the information they offer.

Only residents with a green code are allowed to move around the city freely. Those with yellow and red codes must quarantine for certain days.

Holders of yellow and red codes are required to log in every day during quarantine before their codes can turn green.

The health QR code can be used in production and daily life once declared, enabling scientific, accurate and efficient epidemic prevention and control as well as the safe resumption of work and production for enterprises.

In Hangzhou, people returning to work are subject to classified and targeted epidemic management and control, which cuts the approval procedures of enterprises and avoids the inconveniences brought by “one-size-fits-all” measures.

Therefore, the speed of work resumption of enterprises is significantly accelerated. Data showed that about 94.9% of the city’s enterprises are in normal operation. — Bernama