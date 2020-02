PETALING JAYA: A 59 year-old woman of Chinese nationality is the latest person to test positive for the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

This brings to 15, the number people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Malaysia.

“The woman, her husband, her son, and daughter-in-law arrived in Singapore on Jan 17 and had gone to Johor Baru on Jan 21, “ the Health Ministry said in a statement today.

“She had flu-like symptoms on Jan 26. However, she did not seek treatment from any health facility but only took the medicine that her son had bought for her from a nearby pharmacy.

“She did not leave her lodging throughout this time.”

The Ministry said that they were notified by the

District Health Office on Feb 5, after they were alerted by the lady’s lodging management office.

The woman who was slated to leave to China on Feb 4, has had her return postponed.

“She tested positive for the virus on Feb 6 and is now being treated at the isolation ward at Hospital Permai in Johor Baru and is in stable condition,“ read the statement.

“Her 66 year-old husband has also been quarantined at the isolation ward although he has not shown any symptoms of the virus. His samples have been taken.”

Of the 15 cases in Malaysia, seven have been classified as Patient-Under-Investigation (PUI), six were those who were in close contact with coronavirus patients, and the other two are Malaysians who were brought back from China.

Eleven are Chinese nationals, and the remainder Malaysians.