Coronavirus: Kids aged 2, 4 warded at Langkawi Hospital

PETALING JAYA: Two children, aged four and two, from China were admitted at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital after they were suspected to be infected by the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The family has been in Langkawi since last Friday, and the children, both girls were admitted around 1pm today.

However, their parents have not exhibited any symptoms of the virus.

Hospital director Dr Mansor Ismail said they were carrying out further checks based on the symptoms exhibited by the children and their travel history.

He added that the children are only suspected to have contracted the virus, further checks are necessary.

He said the family from Guangdong arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last Monday before flying to Langkawi on Friday.

Mansor said the two girls only exhibited the symptoms while in Langkawi.

He said samples had been taken from the family and sent to the Institute of Medical Research for further test.