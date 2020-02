PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia took advanced measures and acted proactively to prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus before the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration yesterday that the outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) said Malaysia had also shared current information on the virus with countries in the Southeast Asian region, in its capacity as lead for the Asean Emergency Operations Centre Network for public health emergencies (Asean EOC Network).

“The Asean EOC Network enables member countries to share data in real time concerning the coronavirus situation and analyses, as well as preventive measures.

“All of this was undertaken by Malaysia before the WHO declaration. We (Malaysia) are on top and in control of all of this,“ he said during a press conference today at the Health Ministry here, on the latest developments concerning the coronavirus situation.

The WHO declaration was made following growing concern voiced across the world about the outbreak.

The announcement was made by WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the organisation’s headquarters in Geneva, after a meeting of the WHO emergency committee on the virus.

According to media reports up to 7pm tonight, the outbreak has killed 213 people in China, with more than 9,000 cases recorded there.

A total of 115 cases have been confirmed in 22 other countries including Malaysia which has eight cases, all of whom comprise Chinese nationals.

Dzulkefly said that up till noon today, there was no increase in the number of positive cases in Malaysia, and all the eight individuals were in a stable condition.

Asked whether the Chinese government had asked for its infected citizens to be sent back to China, he said: “There has been no request so far”.

Commenting on media reports that China had sent two planes to repatriate its citizens from Malaysia and Thailand, Dzulkefly said his ministry had not been informed of the matter.

He added that up till noon today, laboratory test results for 17 cases were pending.

“The total number of patients under investigation for coronavirus is 127, of which 68 are Malaysians, Chinese (56), and one each from Jordan, Brazil and Thailand,” he said. — Bernama