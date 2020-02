PUTRAJAYA: The four Malaysians infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) are in stable condition as necessary measures are being taken to enable them to recover.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said they, along with the other confirmed cases of coronavirus involving China nationals, are currently placed in isolation wards. The patients from China are also generally in stable condition.

“We provide them suitable diet, room to recover and boost their immune system,“ he told a daily news conference on the latest situation of the coronavirus here today which includes the 15th confirmed case in Malaysia, involving a 59-year-old woman from Wuhan, China.

Eleven of the confirmed cases involve China nationals.

Meanwhile, members of the public, particularly high-risk groups, are told to limit their presence in hospitals especially if it involves non-essential business to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Dzulkefly said they included children, senior citizens aged 65 and above, those with chronic diseases, patients with low immune system and pregnant women.

“If they still have to go to hospitals, they are advised to take precautionary measures,” he said, adding that those measures include avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth without washing their hands first, frequently wash their hands with water and soap for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitiser.

He also emphasised on the need to avoid those who have respiratory infection such as cough and cold, as well as cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing to be followed by immediate hand washing.

Dzulkefly said those who have symptoms of respiratory infection should wear face masks and keep their distance of at least one metre away from other people. — Bernama