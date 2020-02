KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s top cop gave some sound advice today: Don’t get thrown into the lock-up and risk your future by spreading fake news on the country’s novel coronavirus infection situation.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said sharing inaccurate information about the infection was nothing but a foolish act capable of causing public disorder.

“For instance, a ship was said to have docked in Kuala Linggi, Malacca with a crew from Wuhan, China yesterday. Now, this wasn’t true and the person who spread this was not the port’s harbourmaster either.

“If the villagers start believing these sort of rumours, it will cause public alarm as they may think that the ship’s crew would have brought the virus along.

“The person who first spread the news has now put himself in trouble and have had action taken against him,” he said after witnessing the handing-over-duties of new Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director, Datuk Ramli Din, who replaces Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd, who is retiring on Sunday. Prior to this posting, Ramli was the former Sarawak police commissioner.

Abdul Hamid was asked to comment on developments surrounding social media postings and text messages regarding the coronavirus infection that turned out to be fake.

Promising immediate action against attempts to spread fake news on the coronavirus situation, Abdul Hamid said he had been assured by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) that all cases with grounds for prosecution will be dealt with in court.

“And that is why I am advising those who attempt to spread fake news, don’t waste your life in the lock-up, what more with it’s environment and the not so tasty food,” he said.

He said lock-ups, by right, should be filled with hardcore criminals rather than those who spread fake news. — Bernama