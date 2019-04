SUBANG JAYA: The coroner’s court today made a visit to the Subang Jaya Fire Department to examine the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) van that was deployed to the Seafield Maha Mariamman temple here on Nov 27.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad agreed to the visit after conducting officer Hamdan Hamzah, made an application to re-examine the van at the Fire Department.

The visit allowed the 29th witness, Professor Dr Shahrom Abdul Wahid, a retired pathologist from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) to get a more detailed perspective on how firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim would have sustained his injuries.

Conducting officer, Faten Hadni Khairuddin, said the visit was also aimed at achieving a fair decision at the end of the inquest period.

“The door (of the EMRS van) must be examined. It is relevant that we do this,“ she said.

Members of the media were not allowed at the site during the re-examination discussion, as it was an outside court proceeding.

Rofiah decided that the inquest should resume tomorrow at 9.30am.