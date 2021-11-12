Coroner: Nigerian student died of natural causes while in detention

KUALA LUMPUR: The Coroner’s Court has ruled that the death of a Nigerian doctorate student at Limkokwing University, Thomas Orhions Ewansiha, while in detention at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot in July 2019, was due to natural causes.

Coroner Mahyon Talib said based on the testimony of witnesses, Ewansiha had died due to a heart attack, and there was no clear evidence that his death was due to negligence or criminal elements.

“According to one witness, if the deceased had been given immediate treatment, it was possible that his death could be avoided.

“However, it cannot be denied that the Immigration Department has also tried to save the deceased by calling in an ambulance and performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him,” she said.

Ewanshiha, who was 33 years old during the incident, is survived by a wife and two young children.

Mahyon said based on the paramedic’s statement, attempts were made to save the deceased and the same was also narrated in detail by the deceased’s cell partner as well as another detainee housed in the opposite cell.

“Overall, the act (to save the deceased) was taken, but luck was not on the side of the deceased,” she added.

Meanwhile, lawyer Rajesh Nagaran, representing Ewasiha’s family, when met by reporters after proceedings, said the family will appeal against today’s decision and would initiate a civil suit against the Malaysian Immigration Department for negligence.

“Ewansiha was given prescription drugs and medical treatment by unqualified individuals. We believe this is why he had a heart attack. We agree with the Coroner that the deceased died due to natural causes.

“But, he was not given the appropriate treatment which indirectly led to Ewansiha’’s death,” the lawyer said.

The media had reported prior to this that Ewansiha was among 20 foreigners picked up in an integrated operation on July 4 at Desa Aman Puri, Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama