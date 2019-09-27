Coroner’s Court rules that murder was the cause of Muhammad Adib’s death (Updated)

SHAH ALAM: The Coroner’s Court has today ruled that the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim (pix) was due to murder by two or more persons.

Coroner Rofiah Mohammad, who presided over the inquest into his death, said that she had come to the conclusion after she was satisfied with all the testimonies of the witnesses throughout the proceedings.

She explained that the blunt force trauma he had sustained to his chest was not caused by himself or through an accident, but was caused by two or three persons.

“I am also of the view that the Police and the Federal Reserve Unit had failed to control the riots.”

“This is because if they had taken necessary actions, the fire would not have happened and the Fire and Rescue Department would not have come and Adib would not have died,” added Rofiah.

She also said she rejected the evidence of forensic expert Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi, who conducted the autopsy, and who told the court that he had found no injuries consistent with violent acts.

Rofiah instead said she accepted the testimony of UiTM physics lecturer Amir Rafzi Ab Ghani, who suggested that Adib had been pulled out of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) van.

She then also said that the case has been classified as a criminal case.

“It is now up to the police and the Attorney-General to bring charges,” she said.

Also present during the decision were Adib’s family members, including his brother Muhd Asyraf Mohd Kassim and Adib’s fiancee Nurul Najihah Mohd Radzi.

Outside the court, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin told reporters she was pleased with the outcome of the inquest.

“Thankfuly after around 41-days of the inquest, the coroner today has concluded that Adib’s death was a criminal act.”

“So, I leave this to the police to take further actions.”

“I hope Malaysians can accept this decision well. Do not let this be politicised, do not bring religious and racial issues. This was an issue of Malaysians who died on duty,” she added.

Following the decision, Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed, said that the police will be awaiting orders from the Attorney-General for further action.

“For clarification, the investigations on the case of the late Adib were never closed and is ongoing,” he said.

Adib was part of a nine-man firefighting team from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Department that responded to a fire at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya, where rioters were protesting its relocation on Nov 27, 2018.

During the riot, Adib sustained severe injuries and was hospitalised for three weeks, before succumbing to his injuries on Dec 17, at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Following this, an inquest into his death was commissioned as there were no conclusive findings into how Adib was wounded during the riot.

During the inquest, it was revealed that Adib’s death was due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and multiple organ failure.

IJN cardiothoracic surgeon senior consultant Datuk Dr Mohamed Ezani Md Taib, who revealed the cause of death, said the ARDS or lung failure occurred due to major blunt trauma suffered by the deceased.

A total of 30 witnesses including several experts were called and 137 exhibits submitted with various arguments raised by parties involved, before the proceedings came to a close on July 24.

On Dec 28 last year, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government awarded Muhammad Adib a posthumous promotion to KB22 which was handed over to his father, Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid.