Corporate figure Mustapha Kamal dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Renowned corporate figure Tan Sri Mustapha Kamal Abu Bakar (pix) died today. He was 73.

His daughter Felina said Mustapha Kamal died of old age at the National Heart Institute at 7.45 am.

She said her father’s remains arrived at their Petaling Jaya home at 10.15 am for funeral arrangements and will be buried at Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery after zohor prayers.

Mustapha Kamal, who was born in Kampung Changkat, Pusing, Perak, was once nicknamed the ‘affordable housing king’ because he was responsible for developing more than 12,000 low-cost houses in Selangor and Perak.

He was the founder of property developer EMKAY Group that offers affordable housing.

At the beginning of his career, the Universiti Malaya graduate and recipient of Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Sustainable Property Development from Universiti Utara Malaysia and Honorary Doctorate in Business and Entrepreneurship from Universiti Teknologi MARA, among others, served as assistant district officer in Kuala Kubu Baru, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Petaling between 1971 and 1976.

Mustapha Kamal also held the position of deputy commissioner of the Selangor Department of Land and Mines in 1978 before joining the property industry. — Bernama