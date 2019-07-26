Corporations, private companies can now own special vehicle registration numbers

PUTRAJAYA: Corporations and private companies are allowed to apply for special vehicle registration numbers beginning today, according to Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid.

He said each application would be charged at RM5 million, where successful applicants would be given numbers from 1 to 1,000, and RM1 million would be charged for the subsequent 1,000 numbers starting with the number 1001.

For example, he said if Petronas wanted a special registration number for their fleet of vehicles, the fleet’s registration number would start with Petronas followed by number 1 until the last number.

Speaking to a press conference held to announce the JPJeBid in Penang for registration number PPC which will take place from Aug 2 to 6, Shaharuddin said companies would also be allowed to sell the numbers they bought.

Shaharuddin said this followed the government’s decision to allow public universities to have special vehicle registration numbers to generate their income.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke was reported to have said that the universities would be able to request for special vehicle registration numbers as a means to sell to garner funds for research and development purposes.

The universities would have to pay a fee of RM500,000 for each special plate number application and would get a vehicle registration number of up to 10,000, with a three-year period for the sale of the numbers.

Loke, when he took over the post of Transport Minister last year, reportedly said that special vehicle registration numbers would no longer be given to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) or private parties.

Shaharuddin said RM9.6 million was generated by the government through the sale of seven series of registration numbers since the JPJeBid system was implemented in April.

The series of numbers involved the Federal Territory of Putrajaya (FC), Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (VDN, VDP, VDQ, VDR, VDS) followed by Kedah with KET number, he said.

The bids in JPJeBid are based on a minimum set price of RM20,000 for the most valuable number, RM3,000 for attractive numbers and popular and regular numbers at RM800 and RM300 respectively, he added. - Bernama