KULAI: The Transport Ministry, while acknowledging the longstanding existence of corruption among some enforcement personnel at the Road Transport Department (RTD), was unable to bring charges against those involved as there was no evidence to convict them.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was firm in cleaning up the administration and this did not just involve cabinet ministers but those at all levels, including enforcement.

“Any civil servant, especially RTD officers engaging in corrupt practices ... we welcome firm action from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“We know and have long heard of such corrupt practices, there are also enforcement officers who are protecting truck operators and so on.

“We have been hearing such stories for a long time, but to obtain evidence, enforce the law ... this requires careful investigation and planning from the MACC, and we are confident of the MACC’s ability to investigate and arrest,“ he told reporters after opening the FedEx Johor Station, here today.

He was commenting on the arrest of 31 individuals detained by the MACC yesterday, which included 24 Penang RTD enforcement officers, for being allegedly involved in corruption.

Loke said the ministry would give full cooperation to the MACC’s investigation regarding the arrests.

He was also confident of the credibility and leadership of RTD’s director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid in managing the department and eradicating such practices among enforcement personnel, as Shaharuddin had previously served at the MACC.

Shaharuddin was the chief executive officer at the MACC’s Legal Advisory Office.

Asked if the ministry was looking at the possibility of restructuring the RTD, he said the ministry had always looked at improving the operations of departments under the ministry, with integrity and efficiency. — Bernama