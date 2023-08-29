Corruption detection not sole responsibility of anti-graft officials, auditors

KUCHING: Detecting corruption and making sure that it is not repeated is not the sole responsibility of anti-graft officials and auditors, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan (pix).

He said it was the duty of everyone, especially civil servants, to help check corruption.

“It is our personal and professional responsibility to report the matter to the relevant authorities. We would have betrayed our accountability in preventing a serious plague from infecting the service if we failed to do so.

“This would prevent us from creating an environment of transparency, ethical conduct and integrity,” he said in his speech at the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) Corporate Governance Day 2023 here today.

The text of his speech was read out by Sarawak Deputy Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

Awang Tengah also urged all STIDC subsidiaries to have comprehensive rules and regulations to empower good corporate governance in their companies.

“With our subsidiary companies performing well, they will be able to pay dividends to STIDC, and this is instrumental in our effort to facilitate and support the state’s vision to achieve the target of RM8 billion in export value from timber and timber products.

“Good governance does not come easy; it requires active participation and engagement from top to bottom, including all board members, management and staff. It also requires strong institutions, rule of law and an effective system of checks and balances,” he said. -Bernama