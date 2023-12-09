Corruption: Five enforcement personnel remanded for six days

The enforcement officials were suspected to have received bribes as a reward for protecting and not taking legal action against fishing vessels.

ALOR SETAR: Five enforcement personnel of an agency were remanded for six days from today to assist in investigations into a case pertaining to soliciting and accepting bribes from fishing boat owners in Kedah between 2018 and 2021.

Magistrate Siti Norhidayah Mohd Noor issued the order to remand all of them at the Alor Setar Court Complex.

The five suspects are among the nine enforcement personnel arrested by the MACC yesterday for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes from fishing boat owners and runners between 2018 and 2021.

Two civilians were also detained for providing bribes between RM300 and RM7,000 to the nine enforcement personnel who served in Kuala Kedah, Batu Uban and Langkawi.

All 11 suspects, in their 30s to 50s, were arrested between 10am and noon yesterday after being asked to provide their statements at the Alor Setar MACC office.

Six of the suspects, including the two civilians, were released on MACC bail after their statements were recorded. - Bernama