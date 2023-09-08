Corruption: Former headmaster jailed one day, fined RM10,000

SHAH ALAM: The Sessions Court here today sentenced a former headmaster to a day’s jail and a fine of RM10,000 after he pleaded guilty to charges of corruption related to building maintenance, upgrading works and infrastructure of religious primary schools (SRA) in the Petaling and Kuala Selangor districts in 2019.

Judge Datuk Anita Harun also ordered Kamaludin Sahlan, 51, to serve five months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

Kamaludin was charged with soliciting a bribe of 11 per cent of the project value from a 53-year-old man in return for helping the man secure the job to maintain and upgrade SRA buildings and infrastructure in the Petaling and Kuala Selangor districts.

The accused also pleaded guilty to accepting a bribe of RM164,800 through his bank account from the man for the same purpose.

He committed the offences at premises in Taman Seri Medan, Telok Panglima Garang and at a bank’s branch in Kota Kemuning, Section 31 here, between May 2019 and April 21, 2022.-Bernama