Corruption is corruption, whoever engages in it must pay dearly

PETALING JAYA: The fight against corruption must go beyond MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki, says Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy.

Although Ramasamy agrees that corruption is not confined to Azam but much more widespread, the government needs to pursue allegations against Azam to its logical conclusions.

Ramasamy was referring to the investigations initiated on Azam over the latter’s corporate shares ownership.

He is reported to have acquired 2.15 million shares in Excel Force MSC Bhd in 2015, as well as 1.93 million shares in Gets Global Bhd the same year and 1.02 million shares in Gets Global the following year.

Azam said he would cooperate with the SC in its investigation of the use of his trading account by his brother.

“If the government is not serious about addressing corruption, then the government must be removed through the ballot box in the next election,” Ramasamy said in a statement today.

He also pointed out that it was better for Pakatan Harapan to walk away from the memorandum of understanding (MOU) it had signed with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob if pledged reforms are not forthcoming.

“It is obvious that instead of having a pyrrhic stability with the MOU in place, would it be better for the opposition to abandon the MOU as soon as possible?” he asked.

The confidence and supply agreement was signed one month after the Prime Minister had taken office.

Ramasamy said that Ismail has yet to assume leadership on the matter.

He also added that Azam has become a liability to the nation and a stigma on the graft-busting agency.