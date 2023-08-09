Corruption: NACS continuation of NACP - Mohd Zuki

SEPANG: The government will introduce the National Anti-corruption Strategy (NACS) as a continuation of the National Anti-corruption Action Plan (NACP) 2019-2023, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of the National Conference on Governance, Integrity and Anti-corruption here, today, Mohd Zuki said NACP which was launched in January 2019 is now in its final year of implementation.

Mohd Zuki said the goal of becoming a corruption-free developed country should not be limited to only the six dimensions of importance outlined under the NACP.

“Instead, the implementation of good governance across other sectors should be refined so that governance, integrity and anti-corruption policy reforms can have a positive impact on the people and country,” he said in the speech read by the Public Service Department deputy director-general (Development) Datuk Azhar Ahmad.

The six NACP dimensions of importance are political governance, public sector administration, public procurement, legal and judicial proceedings, law enforcement and corporate governance

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim posted on his Twitter (now X) said the government agreed to continue the NACP with a new national strategy known as NACS.

Mohd Zuki said efforts to study the risk of corruption in different sectors or outside of the NACP dimensions of importance and create the best recommendations for solutions to address existing issues and challenges are important initiatives towards establishing a corruption-free good governance ecosystem.

He said the resolutions from the conference would also serve as input in finalising NACS.

The conference brought together 10 research papers across various key sectors including public procurement, sports and the informal sector.

Among the ten resolutions reached are addressing political interference in rural sector development projects, assisting targeted groups, and amending the Sports Development Act, especially regarding corruption, integrity violations, governance, and accountability within the national sports development ecosystem.

Other resolutions include realising the enactment of the Government Procurement Act to regulate procurement transactions to prevent wastage and ensure accountability of all parties involved. - Bernama