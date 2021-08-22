Corruption: Remand order on four including engineer extended

SHAH ALAM: The Magistrate’s Court here today extended the remand order on four individuals including an engineer and assistant engineer of a government department in Hulu Selangor for two days to facilitate the investigation into a corruption case involving two contractors.

The remand order was issued by the court’s assistant registrar Siti Hajar Ali after allowing the application made by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to enable further investigation on all the suspects, aged 37 to 45, from tomorrow until Aug 24.

The four individuals were earlier remanded for five days from Aug 18 to assist in the investigation into alleged soliciting for and receiving of over RM120,000 in bribes from two contractors to obtain a road project and building of a tahfiz school in the district.

They were arrested at the Selangor MAAC office between 1.30pm and 5pm on Aug 17 after giving their statements. — Bernama