Corruption: Sarawak PH positive MACC will act swiftly on Sarawak’s “big fishes”

KUCHING: Sarawak Pakatan Harapan chairman Chong Chieng Jen (pix) is confident that there will be positive outcomes in the ongoing investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on corruption cases involving high-profile individuals in Sarawak.

Chong, who is also Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, confirmed that early this year, he had complained that the state MACC has not been proactive and aggressive in combating corruption in Sarawak, especially those involving so-called “big fishes”.

Although he declined to be specific, he said the complaint was in connection with “several” cases lodged with the state MACC against present and former state leaders on land transactions and awards of government contracts to family members and crony companies when Barisan Nasional was still in power.

“We leave it to the MACC to do their job ... It is good news that under the new leadership of chief commissioner Latheefa Koya that finally we can see some action being taken,” he told a news conference here today to announce the Sarawak PH fund raising dinner on July 28.

Chong was commenting on Latheefa’s statement here yesterday confirming that there were cases involving high-profile individuals in Sarawak but could not furnish details as the investigations were ongoing.

Chong, a lawyer by profession, said Sarawakians had waited long enough for these investigations to be carried out and to be concluded as well as for those suspected of having committed corruption to be charged in court.

Recently, Sarawak MACC director Razim Mohd Noor had said that any reports or complaints about corruption involving high-profile individuals in the state would be referred to MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya as the Sarawak MACC only acted as a liaison office. - Bernama