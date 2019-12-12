Corruption trial of Baling MP and his brother to start in March

KUALA LUMPUR: The corruption trial of Baling Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (pix) and his brother Datuk Abdul Latif will commence on Mar 16 next year at the sessions court here.

The Umno Supreme Council member faces three charges of accepting bribes totalling RM5.2 million in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah, and nine counts of money laundering involving nearly RM140 million, while his brother Abdul Latif, 61, stands accused of two charges of abetting Abdul Azeez, 52, in committing the offences.

Sessions court judge Azura Alwi set 13 days from Mar 16 to 20; Apr 1 to 3; May 18 to 20, and June 29 and 30, next year for the trial, during the mention of the case today.

On Nov 28, High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali rejected the prosecution’s application to transfer Abdul Azeez and Abdul Latiff’s case from the sessions court to the High Court. — Bernama