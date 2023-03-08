Corruption will have negative effect on any administration

TAIPING: The act of corruption will have a negative impact on the administrative machinery of an organisation thus affecting the image, perception and trust of the public, if not tackled swiftly.

Perak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy director (operations) Mustafa Kamal Ahmad said corruption needs to be eradicated because it can make a country fall into serious debt, and can even threaten security as well as the sovereignty of the people and the country.

“The cultivation of integrity in the public service is the basis for delivering services to the community. It is the value of integrity education that will be a fortress and prevent us from committing immoral acts,“ he said at Dewan Perbandaran Taiping here today.-Bernama