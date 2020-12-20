Cosentino sees great opportunities ahead in Malaysian market

KUALA LUMPUR: Although the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the construction sector, the Cosentino Group continues to see great opportunities ahead in the Malaysian market.

A global market leader in surfaces for architecture and design projects, the Spanish group had entered the domestic market in 2019 with the grand launch of Asia’s largest Cosentino Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

Within a year, the company has captured 10 per cent of the local market share in the kitchen and bathroom segment.

Consentino’s ROW (Rest of the World) vice-president, Ginés Navarro said 2021 is set to be a great year for the construction sector, once the world has recovered from the pandemic.

“Even though no one was prepared for this, I don’t think it will affect us in a negative way past the second quarter of 2021. We see ourselves growing stronger,” he told Bernama in an interview recently.

Navarro said Cosentino has been working and investing in research and development efforts to develop new products that are versatile, while focusing on environmental issues at the same time.

“We are here to grow with our fabricators/ partners, especially during these unprecedented times.

“Malaysia will see more investment from Cosentino in the coming years as demand increases,” he said.

He noted that solid surfaces used to be a crowd favourite, but quartz surface has emerged as a market leader, recently.

He added that Cosentino’s Silestone Quartz and Dekton Ultracompact products are being used not only in the making of kitchen countertops, but also in facade claddings, flooring and vanities, among others.

“The surfaces industry is constantly growing in Malaysia, it has become one of the main features in the construction industry since it was introduced in Malaysia during the 70’s.

“The designs and concept of surfaces has evolved a great deal, it’s becoming part of our everyday life,” said Navarro.

Moving forward, he said Cosentino plans to set up centres in the northern and southern part of Malaysia after demand outstrips the service capacity of its centre in Kuala Lumpur.

“We are investing with a long-term view, and the Kuala Lumpur centre has plenty of time before we outgrow its capabilities,” he added. -Bernama