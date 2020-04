GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow commended the efforts of a manufacturer here for his quick-thinking initiative in meeting the high demand for hand sanitisers in view of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) global pandemic.

Chow said that innovation and adaptability are keys in maintaining the revenue of a company during economic uncertainties.

He said this after visiting the Sky Resources Sdn Bhd production plant, who went from producing cosmetics to hand sanitisers.

The company’s executive director William Tan informed Chow that the company has increased its hand sanitiser production to more than 300,000 units per month in view of the pandemic.

Tan said the demand for sanitisers had increased even before the Federal Government enforced the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

“Actually, apart from the cosmetic products, we have started to produce hand sanitisers a few years ago but only on a small scale. So when we saw the demand had spiked, we decided to move our focus.”

Chow commended such efforts.

Established in 1991, Sky Resources has over 350 employees working across four plants in Penang.