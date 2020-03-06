Cosmetics millionaire arrested over child abuse allegations, released on bail

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a famous cosmetics millionaire after allegedly beating and abusing his two-year-old adopted daughter in a house in Petaling Jaya, last month.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the arrest was made yesterday while investigations were ongoing.

“The individual was released on police bail on the same day,“ he said when contacted.

The case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Children Act 2001.

On March 4, police had recorded the cosmetic entrepreneur’s statement over the child abuse claim. - Bernama