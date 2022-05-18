Cosplayer under probe after brandishing toy pistol at anime event (Video)

PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating a participant in a cosplay event that was held at the Paradigm Mall in Kelana Jaya here, after videos of him brandishing a toy pistol were posted on social media.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said today that police had viewed the videos which were posted in an online video-sharing platform showing a man walking with an object that resembled a weapon and tucked in his pants.

He said the video is believed to have been taken at a shopping mall during the Anime Fest cosplay event, which was held between Friday and Monday.

“We suspect the man was a participant and had acted out an animation character when he showed up for the event. A police report has been lodged, and we have commenced investigations.” Fakhrudin said.

He said police are tracing the man and the individual who posted the videos.

Fakrudin said the case is being investigated for the misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act.