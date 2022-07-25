‘Cost of living protests won’t stop until GE’

PETALING JAYA: A DAP lawmaker said the cost of living protests will not stop until the government addresses the rising cost of living, including cutting ministers’ salaries, The Malaysian Insight reports.

“Protests will not stop until the general election and I hope the people can see that our protest is peaceful,” Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura Othman reportedly said at the Dang Wangi police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur where she was called in to give a statement.

She was among 11 people summoned by police today to give their statements over Saturday’s rally, which was held outside the Sogo shopping complex.

PKR Youth chief Adam Adli, who was also summoned today, said young people will continue to make their stand until the government takes action.

On Saturday, police stopped around 80 university students who gathered in front of Sogo from marching towards Dataran Merdeka. Police eventually allowed them to protest in front of the shopping complex.

Among their demands, besides cutting ministers’ salaries, is for subsidies to be retained, control the price of goods, address food security, and improved aid packages for the people.