Cost of performing Haj to increase due to inflation, Saudi Arabia’s regulations (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in Malaysia who wish to perform the haj will most probably need to pay more as the cost is expected to increase next year due to the inflation rate, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said this is also because of the established standard operating procedures by the Saudi Arabian government which includes further additional expenses amid Covid-19.

“This will include Covid-19 tests, vaccination, transportation, accommodation and tents for pilgrims,“ he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) will inform the cost for the 2022 haj season when everything is finalised,” he said to a question by Rubiah Wang (GPS-Kota Samarahan) who wanted to know whether the cost for haj and umrah pilgrimages would increase in the endemic phase of Covid-19 and by how many percent.

Previously in 2020, the actual cost per pilgrim from Malaysia to perform the haj was set around RM22,000 as stated by Statista, a global data platform website but first-timers are entitled to a subsidy from TH, the country’s haj pilgrims fund board.