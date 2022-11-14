Cosway celebrates triumph over pandemic challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: Cosway (M) Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s leading direct-selling company, held its annual Incentive Gala and Leadership Convention from Nov 11 to 12.

The event was held at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel and the gala dinner on Friday was attended by guest-of-honour and Berjaya Corporation Berhad founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan, its executive director Senator Datuk Seri Zurainah Musa, corporate members, representatives from the Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs Ministry and more than 500 guests from Malaysia and Singapore.

In his speech, Tan congratulated Cosway high-achievers on their exemplary sales performance, that increased by 14% compared with the year before.

“Covid-19 has forced us to see the world in different perspectives and has changed our lives too. For more than two years, we suffered but I must congratulate Cosway.

“In the two years, Cosway managed to maintain its business, although its business (sales) dropped a bit, but it has done well. I am convinced that Cosway will do very well under the current management,” he said.

Tan also commented on the global economic challenges faced during the pandemic when many people lost their source of income and companies closed down.

In helping Cosway members manage the current economic situation, Cosway introduced its “Back2Basic Cosway Runcit Programme” campaign, allowing them to purchase products such as rice, cooking oil and condiments at discounted prices using Cosway electronic redemption coupons.

Sarawak-based Cosway retailer Christina Teng, who won the campaign’s Top Sales Award, said the programme enabled her customers to get discounts on selected items.

“I was so happy when the company launched the (programme). Not only did it help me to increase my sales, it also solved my customers’ problems. Now, they can use the coupons to buy daily needs.”

A video was also screened during the dinner, in which Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof commended Cosway and the initiatives it has taken to stay ahead in the market.

“Cosway offers a unique and strategic business model which combines retail, franchise and network marketing and is able to put forward exciting programmes for its members,” he said.

Azman also expressed hope that Cosway would continue its excellent achievement as one of Asia-Pacific’s top four multi-level marketing companies.

Cosway chief executive officer Dr Alice Lee expressed appreciation to all Cosway members and commended the award recipients.

“The Annual Incentive Gala and Leadership Convention is our way of honouring everyone who has contributed to Cosway’s growth during this past year.”

Lee said Cosway aims to keep abreast with the demands of today’s consumers by improving its online and offline concept stores to be more competitive and appealing to the younger group.

“To better serve our members, Cosway innovated and introduced the Mobile Leader Centre, where we bring products straight to the consumers.

“Cosway has managed to strive forward in meeting its mission and vision to remain as one of the best direct-selling companies in Asia,” she added.

Cosway stated that it is “at the forefront of delivering the best in quality and value” so its consumers can lead healthier, more enriching lives – the smarter way.

Working with collaborators across the globe, it is able to provide extensive solutions and constantly refines and updates its wide range of offerings to cater to and fulfill its customers’ personal and household needs.