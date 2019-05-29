Council finds Johor Ramadan bazaar traders not adhering to requirements

JOHOR BARU: A cleanliness inspection on Ramadan bazaars by the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) found there are traders who have not taken typhoid inoculation which is a requirement to prevent the food poisoning outbreak among consumers.

Johor Baru mayor, Datuk Amran A Rahman said the checks also found only the business license holder or hawker had taken the jab but not the workers of the stall.

“A handful of them especially the workers deliberately did not take typhoid shots to save cost,” he told reporters after a 2019 Year 5 MBJB Full Meeting at Dewan Inai Merah, MBJB here today.

Meanwhile, Amran said the inspection also found some traders and workers also did not put on caps and aprons as required.

Apart from that, some traders were also found using polystyrene containers to pack food.

During this Ramadan, MBJB has so far conducted cleanliness inspections on 20 bazaars and 1,373 traders and issued 56 compounds for various offences, he said. — Bernama