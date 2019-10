KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government will establish the National Council of Climate Change Action to address matters concerning this pressing issue.

The move will be a fulfillment of a promise made in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) election manifesto, he said when opening the 2019 International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibiton and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) here today.

He also used the IGEM stage to announce the rebranding of the Malaysian Green Technology Corporation to Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTCCC), under which the new National Council of Climate Change Action will be set up.

“This move (rebranding) is consistent with the PH government’s commitment to keep the civil service lean and reduce expenditure by optimising delivery,“ Mahathir said.

The rebranding exercise is in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the corporation, an agency created to catalyse the green technology uptake in the country under the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (Mestecc).

Mahathir underscored the importance of gearing the country to be climate change resilient and ready to face the impact of climate change such as rising sea levels, disruption to food change, healthcare and others.

“A national Climate Change Centre is required to do climate change-related data collection, risk analytics, policy coordination among different levels and aspects of government to ensure Malaysia does not only survive but thrive as the globe inevitably warms in the future,“ he said.

The prime minister also lauded Mestecc for creating regulatory framework that catalyses private financing in the investment of renewable energy projects.

“In the case of the sustainable growth of green technology, it should be primarily fuelled by private investments instead of public funds,“ Mahathir said.

He further said that his PH government will seek to institutionalise the green agenda.

“I look forward to the tabling of new laws such as on energy efficiency and conservation as well as on environment protection in Parliament,“ he added. — Bernama