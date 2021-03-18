Countering fake news as of 7.30pm, March 17 - KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The following statement was issued by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s (KKMM) Quick Response Team on behalf of the relevant agency to counter fake news circulating on social media.

The Health Ministry (MOH) has denied the authenticity of a Twitter account which claimed that 56 deaths occurred in Hong Kong and that the World Health Organization (WHO) does not believe in the Sinovac vaccine.

MOH said the allegations were untrue and had been denied by the Hong Kong government.

The public is advised not to distribute, circulate or disseminate untrue news received through social media and to immediately remove or delete fake news in their possession.

Failure to do so is an offence and action may be taken against offenders under the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance (No.2) 2021. -Bernama