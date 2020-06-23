Countering fake news on social media today - KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is an update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on social media.

1. The Seberang Prai Utara District Police Headquarters in Penang has dismissed a social media viral message alleging that a drunken driver caused a bad crash in Jalan Ara Kuda, Tasek Gelugor. It explained that an accident occurred after a car skidded when the driver tried to avoid hitting an animal darting across the road. Two motorcycles hit the right side of the car and the riders were flung onto the road. The police headquarters confirmed that the driver of the car tested negative for alcohol consumption. — Bernama