Counting the losses

PETALING JAYA: In these times of great uncertainties, two things are certain: practically every economic sector has been hit hard, and how business is done will have to undergo a major overhaul.

It is barely three months into the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia and every business is already floundering. From hotels to transport, manufacturing to retail, companies are gasping for air.

The situation is clearly reflected in the statement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that the country is losing an average of RM2.4 billion a day as long as the movement control order (MCO) is in place.

Freightforwarders have already lost half of their potential revenue, and in the manufacturing sector, more than 50% of all companies are already taking cost-cutting measures.

In the tourism sector, hotels are shuttering their doors, some for good.

Malaysian Association of Hotels chief executive officer Yap Lip Seng said hoteliers are bracing for significant losses until year end.

“Occupancy has dropped below 40%,” he told theSun.

The sector could end up losing up to RM6 billion this year. Yap said based on a survey of 324 hotels, 20% of them have instituted pay cuts, another 20% have forced employees to take unpaid leave and another 6% have laid off workers.

However, 23% of them did not apply for subsidies under the Prihatin stimulus package because they felt that the amount would not last them the mandatory six months that they have to retain their workers.

Federation of Malaysian Freight Forwarders president Alvin Chua said the full impact of the downturn will be felt in June when the companies are expected to resume full operations.

While he could not provide an industry-wide estimate, he said his company has already lost half of its business.

The sector accounts for 15% of the gross domestic product.

Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai expects the economy to take up to 24 months to fully recover.

He said it could see a partial recovery in 12 months if a vaccine for Covid-19 is found.

An FMM survey of 420 companies showed that 67% will not raise head count while 59% have instituted unpaid leave and removed allowances and benefits.

Some workers have been forced to take annual leave or work fewer days a week.

Soh said 78.7% of the companies will likely reduce staff strength by 30%.

Universiti Tun Abdul Razak economist Prof Dr Barjoyai Bardai told theSun it would take 12 to 18 months for the economy to rebound, but that would depend on how fast businesses are able to align themselves to the “new normal”.

“Social distancing will heavily transform business operations. Those that are not able to adapt to the ‘new normal’ will drop out,” he said.

However, Asli’s Centre for Public Policy Studies chairman Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said it would be unrealistic to determine when the economy will recover.

“There are so many ever-changing factors to weigh in. For instance, will the Covid-19 virus still be around?”

He said even if businesses begin to resume operations in Malaysia, those in other countries might not be ready yet.

“That means we will not be able to import goods or export finished products,” he said.

However, he commended the government for enabling businesses to restart operations gradually.

“This is a step in the right direction and the sooner we can get the ball rolling, the better it is for us. However, we must be vigilant to ensure that we work under proper regulations to prevent the virus from spreading further.”

“The public must also cooperate so that there won’t be any spread and we wouldn’t have to go through another scenario like this ever again,” he added.

Read this story on our iPaper:

Counting the losses