KUALA LUMPUR: The country needs 38,333 kindergartens for children in the country.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh said this was based on a survey by the Malaysian Statistics Department done in 2010, which estimated that the number of children aged between 0 and four years in 2018 was 2.3 million.

“If we take that 50% of children in Malaysia aged between 0 and four years needed kindergartens, then our country needs 38,333 kindergartens for these children.

“However, the number of kindergartens registered with the Social Welfare Department as of February 2019 was 4,497,“ she said when winding-up the debate of the Royal Address at the Senate sitting for her ministry here today.

Yeoh said to ensure that there were sufficient kindergarten services, several initiatives were undertaken such as subsidies for nursery charges of RM180 a month for each child who went to registered kindergartens for eligible families based on the RM800 per capita household income in urban areas and RM500 for rural areas. — Bernama