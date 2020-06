PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is not ready to hold a general election in view of unfavourable conditions in the country, and the focus should now be on containing the Covid-19 pandemic, said former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

“Some say we should have an election now ... but at this moment the country is not fit for an election because we cannot campaign, cannot have crowds and do what we used to do during elections,“ he said, adding that an election would also be costly.

Speaking in a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here today, Mahathir said if the attention was diverted towards holding an election, some people would suffer.

Asked if he has the majority support to return as prime minister, Dr Mahathir said he does not know as “the number keep on appearing and disappearing”.

On his relationship with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Dr Mahathir said he does not have any problems with Anwar but added: “maybe he has a problem with me, that you (reporters) need to ask him.” — Bernama