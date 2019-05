KUALA LUMPUR: Some of the country’s top leaders have expressed their sadness and offered condolences over the death of historian and academician Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Khoo Kay Kim, 82, who died of a lung infection at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) in Petaling Jaya, at 10.13am today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail described his death as a huge loss for the nation.

“He (Khoo) was a prime example for all Malaysians, showing everyone how to be a great citizen. My condolences to his family members and all Malaysians,“ she said via her official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali also shared his grief over Khoo’s death, sharing a picture of his meeting with the latter last year.

“Sad to hear of the death of national historian Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Datuk Dr Khoo Kay Kim. Our meeting during the #MalaysiaBaru Dialogue in Shah Alam over a year ago is still fresh in my mind. My condolences to Puan Sri Rathi Khoo, brother Eddin Khoo & family,“ he said in a tweet.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman also described Khoo’s death as a huge loss to the country.

“Just received news of Prof Emeritus Dr Khoo Kay Kim’s death. This is a huge loss for Malaysians.

“His contributions will not be forgotten, not to mention he was among the core people behind the formulation of the Rukun Negara. My condolences to his family members,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the late Khoo had contributed greatly to the country.

“My condolences to the family members of the late historian and academician Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Khoo Kay Kim who died this morning. Tan Sri’s service to the country is of huge significance. He is irreplaceable,“ he wrote.

