Couple among 10 nabbed, drugs worth RM2m seized

IPOH: Police have busted a drug syndicate with the arrest of 10 people including a married couple and seizure of drugs worth RM2 million in two separate raids in Ipoh and Kampar on Monday.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said in the first raid on a hotel car park at 11.45am, seven people including two children aged three and eight were picked up.

He said the five adults arrested in the raid included a couple believed to be the parents of the two children.

“Upon inspection, police found a white sack containing 200,000 pills suspected to be Yaba pills (pil kuda) wrapped in yellow wax paper,” he told a media conference at the state police headquarters here today.

The seized pills are worth about RM2 million, he said.

The syndicate is believed to have been active in the past two months, supplying to the overseas market, he added.

In a follow-up operation at 1pm on the same day, police raided a hotel in Kampar and arrested two men and a woman, he said.

The arrests of the 10 individuals, aged between three and 54 years old, were made by a team from the Perak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.

Razarudin said police had also seized property worth RM155,000 in connection with the arrest and drug seizure.

He said two of the male suspects had drug-related criminal records while four male suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

Razarudin said three male suspects have been remanded for seven days and the rest for five days starting yesterday, while the children were released.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the mandatory death penalty on conviction. — Bernama