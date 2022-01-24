Couple among 3 nabbed, about 7 kg of drugs seized in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: Police have smashed a drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of three people including a married couple and seizure of substantial amounts of syabu and heroin in Kedah.

Kedah deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari said the first arrest was made at noon on Wednesday when they apprehended a 22-year-old man at the motorcycle parking area of Mergong Flats here.

“The suspect from Kuala Ketil was found carrying a sling bag containing 56.23 grammes (gm) of heroin in eight small transparent plastic packets.

“In a follow-up operation at 5 pm the same day, police stopped a 40-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife in their Mitsubishi Triton vehicle at the side of Jalan Sungai Petani in Simpang Empat,” he told a press conference here today.

On inspection, the waist pouch of the man was found to contain a transparent plastic packet with suspected heroin nuggets weighing 338.49 gm.

“Police then raided the couple’s house in Kampung Radik, Sik at 7.15 pm and recovered 5.50 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu and 1.59 kg of heroin,” he said.

He said the seized drugs were worth a total of RM224,852 and could be used to feed the habit of 62,000 addicts.

The three suspects were believed to have been trafficking drugs in Alor Setar for the past six months, he said.

Mohd Roze said they have been remanded for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama