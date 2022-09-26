Couple among five nabbed in drug bust

JOHOR BAHRU: A married couple and three men were arrested in four simultaneous raids in this city and Iskandar Puteri on Sept 23 on suspicion they were involved in a drug trafficking syndicate.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the five, all Malaysians aged 22 to and 32, were arrested by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) and Johor JSJN at 9 pm.

He said 21.16 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja (marijuana) and 784 grammes of syabu (methamphetamine) worth RM67,027 were seized in the operation.

“Following seven months of intelligence gathering, we found that this syndicate has been active since March this year. We will also investigate where this syndicate gets its drug supply from, but we believe the supply comes from a neighbouring country,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said urine tests found three of the suspects positive for ganja and ketamine, while a review of past records showed three of them had records related to drugs and crime.

Kamarul Zaman said all the five suspects have been remanded for six days from Sept 24 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He also said that Johor JSJN will dispose off various types of drugs worth RM6.11 million involving cases that have been tried and sentenced from 2002 until last year.

The disposal of drugs weighing 301.54 kg and 642.37 litres of liquid drugs will be done in Bukit Pelanduk, Negeri Sembilan.

Johor JSJN, he said, last year had also disposed off various types of drugs weighing 1,765 kg and 3,717 litres of liquid drugs worth RM28.91 million which were seized.

Meanwhile, regarding preparations for floods, he said Johor police were on ready mode to mobilise about 15 boats, 12 lorries, a helicopter, three jet skis, personnel and some other assets.

“I am sure that other agencies are also ready, and I hope that the public and all parties obey the instructions given by the enforcement authorities (if flooding occurs),” he said.. - Bernama