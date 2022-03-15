Couple among three civil servants remanded for corruption

SHAH ALAM: A husband and wife are remanded for four days from today to help in the investigations into a corruption case involving an amount of RM182,060 in connection with building maintenance work in 2020.

Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali issued the remand order after an application was made by the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

An MACC source said the two suspects, both civil servants aged 50 and 46 years respectively, were detained after being questioned at the Selangor MACC office, here, yesterday from 5.10 pm and 5.15 pm.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009.

The magistrate also ordered the remand of another civil servant for four days from today in connection with a bribery case involving a sum of RM13,000.

According to the same MACC source, the bribe was in return for not continuing an investigation against a man arrested in connection with an outraging of modesty case.

The civil servant was arrested yesterday at 4.05 pm while he was on duty at an enforcement agency in a district in Selangor and is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the same act. - Bernama