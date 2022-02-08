Couple among three held in drug raids

GEORGE TOWN: Police crippled a drug trafficking syndicate following the arrest of three individuals, including a married couple, and seized drugs worth RM61,847.50 in a series of raids conducted in Air Itam last Sunday (Feb 6).

Timur Laut district police chief, ACP Soffian Santong, said police raided a flat in Air Itam at around 9 pm and arrested two local men, aged 38 and 40, and seized four compressed lumps, suspected to be ganja, and various drug packaging equipment.

“The two suspects then led the police team to a parking area of the flat, where police seized 18 packets containing ganja from a Proton Waja.

“Police then raided another house in the Air Itam area and arrested a 40-year-old local woman, the wife of the 38-year-old suspect. Police also seized syabu and ganja,” he said at a press conference here today.

Soffian said police are also tracking the elder brother of the 38-year-old suspect, who is believed to be the mastermind of the drug trafficking syndicate.

All the seized drugs are believed to be for distribution to the local market, he said, adding that police have confiscated a Toyota Vios and two motorcycles, namely, a KTM Duke 200 and a Yamaha LC135, with a total value of RM151,047.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said. - Bernama