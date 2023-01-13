Couple among three nabbed for alleged drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: Two local men and a foreign woman were arrested on suspicion of being involved in trafficking drugs estimated to be worth RM154,000 around the Klang Valley.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the suspects aged between 18 and 43 were arrested in two Op Acacia raids conducted by the Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.

He said the first raid on Jan 10 at a Taman Desa condominium, here, led to the arrest of a man and a foreign woman who were a couple, as well as the seizure of heroin and Erimin 5 pills worth RM117,000, a Mercedes Benz car, a gold ring and RM1,200 in cash.

“A second raid on the same day at Jalan Imbi car park in the federal capital saw another man arrested with syabu worth RM37,000 and a Toyota Camry car seized.

“The syndicate, which has been active for the past two months, has turned the well-guarded condominium into a drug storage facility to deceive the authorities,“ he said in a statement today.

Azmi said the drugs were obtained from a local dealer in Kuala Lumpur and the trio who have no permanent jobs have made drug trafficking as a source of income.

“The men have criminal and drug-related past records and tested positive for morphine and methamphetamine,“ he said.

All the suspects were remanded for seven days until Jan 17 to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama