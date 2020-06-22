Couple among trio nabbed for growing cannabis plants

KEPALA BATAS: Police arrested a husband and wife and their male friend at three different locations in the Seberang Perai Utara district last Thursday (June 18) on suspicion of cultivating cannabis (ganja) plants in their homes.

The Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the suspects, aged between 21 and 28, were nabbed in the raids following surveillance mounted a week ago.

He said police confiscated four cannabis plants of 30, 35, 58 and 70cm in height worth RM800.

“Upon inspection, we found that they have been growing the plants since February, becoming more active during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period,” he said at a press conference at the district police headquarters.

Noorzainy said the suspects learned to cultivate the plants from YouTube with the intention of selling them locally at RM200 per plant when they matured, but their bid was foiled when police arrested them.

He said that in the first raid, conducted on a unit in Pangsapuri Aked at 9.40pm, police detained the 21-year-old female suspect and seized one cannabis plant while her 26-year-old husband was arrested by the road side in Butterworth at 10.10pm.

“The final raid was conducted at Pangsapuri Sri Bagan at 11pm and we detained a male suspect, aged 28, who was in possession of three cannabis plants,” he said.

He said the suspects have been remanded for seven days under Section 6B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama