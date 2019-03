CHERAS: A car accessories shop owner and his wife are appealing for their daughter, who went missing last month, to return home immediately.

The father, Soon Mia Hoo, 57, told a press conference at the Gerakan office here that his 22-year-old daughter Yak Chin, has been missing since Feb 16.

“She told me she was going out to buy some bread and then walked out through the rear door of our shop,” Soon said.

“By the time we realised that she had failed to return home, it was already 11pm. I went out to check but could not find her. Then I tried calling her handphone but it was switched off,” he added.

Soon and his wife Cheng Ke Sio eventually lodged a report with the police.

Soon said that shortly after the incident, his neighbour shared with him CCTV footage which showed Yak Chin getting into a white car. He said the police managed to trace the owner of the car through its registration number but the owner claimed someone had borrowed the car from him and that he had no knowledge of Yak Chin.

A distraught Cheng could only plead to her daughter to return home. “It’s been 39 days,” she said. “If there was anything wrong, we can talk about it.”

The Soons eventually sought the help of Gerakan central committee member Jimmy Chew Jyh Gang.

Chew said those with information on the whereabouts of Yak Chin could call him at 012 278 1399 or the Gerakan headquarters at 03 9287 6868.