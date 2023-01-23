Couple arrested for damaging car

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained a couple for allegedly committing mischief by vandalising a car at Taman Lembah Maju, Pandan Indah, here last night.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak, in a statement today said the suspects, both aged 45 were arrested at 11 pm.

He said the police also seized several items including a screwdriver and car key believed to have been used in the incident.

Mohamad Farouk said the victim found that his Mercedes Benz-A200 car, which was parked in front of his house, had been scratched, all four tyres punctured and the tail lights smashed on the morning of Jan 15.

“The suspects were believed to have been dissatisfied after being scolded by the complainant,” he said adding that the couple had been remanded until Thursday (Jan 26) to assist in the investigation under Section 427 of the Penal Code. - Bernama