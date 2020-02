KUALA LUMPUR: A couple, who amassed over RM600,000 in cash and kind allegedly from drug dealing, were arrested by police in Jalan Ipoh last week.

Sentul police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said police arrested a 33-year-old man on Feb 12 before finding about 250g of methamphetamine and RM8,000 in his possession.

He said the suspect, who tested positive for drugs, led police to a nearby condominium in Taman Mastiara where police nabbed his 32-year-old wife and recovered over RM320,000 and jewellery worth RM213,000.

The cash and jewellery were kept in a safe and hidden in the ceiling of the apartment.

Shamugamoorthy said police also seized a small amount of ketamine and four vehicles comprising two cars and two motorcycles from the couple, who had been actively selling drugs over the past six months.

In a separate case in Shah Alam, police solved 45 cases of stolen cars after smashing three car theft gangs over three weeks in an operation last month.

The operation by Shah Alam police saw 30 members of the Alif Gang, Amy Puchong Gang and Jamal Gang being held.

Among the suspects, aged between 16 and 35, were three from Myanmar.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said police recovered two cars, motorcycles and cannibalised vehicle parts from the suspects.

He said the stolen vehicle cases were reported in the Klang Valley and other states.

Baharudin said many of the nabbed suspects had records.