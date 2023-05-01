Couple arrested for not seeking medical treatment for their burned son

JOHOR BAHRU: A husband and wife were arrested on suspicion of negligence after they failed to seek hospital treatment for their child who sustained severe burns from playing with fire in Kampung Parit Kuchi, Pontian, on Dec 30.

Pontian district police chief Supt Mohammad Shofee Tayib said the couple, aged 36 and 33, was arrested at 2 am yesterday while giving statements at the district police headquarters.

He said their nine-year-old son suffered burns on the joints, limbs on the right side of the body down to the feet, left arm, inner thighs and the right ear due to the incident.

However, he said, police believed that the child was not taken to the hospital for treatment, which forced his mother’s friend, who learnt about the incident, to lodge a police report yesterday.

“The complainant was in disbelief that the victim’s parents still did not take the injured child to seek treatment even after five days, (resulting in) his wounds getting worse and have a foul smell.

“The report was also made to institute urgent action by police because the complainant thought the child was being neglected,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohammad Shofee said the initial investigation on the mother found that during the incident, the victim and his sister were playing with fire and were seen throwing egg trays into the burning garbage heap.

“The victim’s mother, who was in the house at the time, heard an explosion outside and saw her son running with his shirt and pants on fire and jumping into the ditch in front of the house.

“The father also helped put out the fire on the victim’s clothes before bringing him into the house,” he said.

He also said that the parents only bought painkillers and ointment from the pharmacy but did not take the child to a hospital for treatment.

Mohammad Shofee said the child is now in stable condition at Pontian Hospital but will be referred to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama