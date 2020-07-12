Couple arrested for selling syabu-laced coffee in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: A 30-year-old man and his teenage girlfriend were held on Friday for allegedly selling syabu-laced coffee to drug users in Taman Desa, off Jalan Kelang Lama here.

Brickfields police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said yesterday the man had obtained the syabu from a drug dealer before mixing it with coffee and re-packing it in smaller quantities.

He said police raided a condominium unit at 4.30pm on Friday where they arrested the suspect and his teenage girlfriend, a foreigner aged 17.

Zairulnizam said police seized 1.65kg of two variations of methamphetamine and about 34 grammes of ketamine worth about RM170,000.

“Investigations showed that the suspect sold packets of the syabu-laced coffee in the Taman Desa neighbourhood for RM150 each. He had moved into the apartment which he rented for RM2,300 just six months ago. The suspect also tested positive for drug abuse,“ he said.

Zairulnizam said both suspects who did not have past criminal records are being held under a six-day remand order for further investigations.