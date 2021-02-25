Couple arrested over alleged abuse of maid

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 25: The police have arrested a married couple on suspicion of having abused their Myanmar domestic maid at a house at Jalan Perpaduan, Kampung Baru here last night.

Seberang Perai Tengah Police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the couple, who are in their 50s and 60s, were held following tip-offs from the public.

“The police went to the house at 9.30 pm before rescuing the victim who was found in one of the rooms in the house in a weak condition.

“Preliminary examination of the victim revealed several injuries on her face, burn marks on arm, stitches and scratches on her body and legs,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the maid who had been working with the couple for the past two years told the police that she was beaten up, splashed with hot water and pinched by her female employer since last year.

Shafee said the victim, who is in her 30s, was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for further treatment.- Bernama