Couple arrested over alleged child abuse

SEREMBAN: Police have arrested a married couple on suspicion of abusing the male suspect’s 10-year-old stepbrother at Felda Raja Alias ​​4, Jempol, yesterday.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the two suspects, aged 34 and 35, were arrested at about 4.10pm at their residence after police received a report from the public regarding the incident.

He said that the boy was the youngest of four siblings and lived with the two suspects after the death of his parents.

“In yesterday’s incident, the boy was allegedly beaten by his sister-in-law with a cane, causing the victim to sustain injuries and bruises on the body after he was caught throwing stones at their neighbour’s house,” he said in a statement today.

Hoo said it was believed that the male suspect had also hit the boy with a clothes hanger for stealing money during Ramadan.

The victim was sent to Jempol Hospital for further treatment while the two suspects were remanded today at the Kuala Pilah Court and the case was investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001. -Bernama